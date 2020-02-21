CHICAGO — In honor of International Women’s Day an all-female crew will broadcast and produce the Blackhawks vs. Blues game at the United Center in Chicago.

International Women’s Day is on March 8.

It’ll mark the first NHL game broadcast and produced by women in the U.S., according to a press release from NBC Sports.

Kate Scott will call the action alongside U.S. Olympic gold medalists Kendall Coyne-Schofield and AJ Mleczko.

Kathryn Tappen will anchor studio coverage with three-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist Jen Botterill. Game production will be led by producer Rene Hatlelid and director Lisa Seltzer.

“I’ve been broadcasting for 17 years, and yet, the very first broadcast I did with a female producer was just two years ago. The fact that we are celebrating International Women’s Day with an all-female broadcast and production team tells me how far we have come in a very short time. We hope our broadcast will help inspire young women watching to follow their dreams, because we’ve proven that anything is possible, and I’m proud to be a part of it,” Tappen said.

During the broadcast, there will be nods to women who have made their mark in women’s hockey and sports in general.

According to NBC Sports, producer Kaitlin Urka pitched the idea.

“We aren’t just bringing women together for the sake of bringing women together. These are professionals who are some of the best at what they do and do these jobs on a regular basis. International Women’s Day just gives us a unique platform to celebrate their great work.”

Other stories

BattleHawks announce pregame info and entertainment for home opener

Jordan Binnington blanks Coyotes as Blues post 1-0 win

NFL owners accept new CBA, sending vote to players for approval, reports say