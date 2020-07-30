Blackhawks top Blues in exhibition game ahead of playoff start

The games will begin to count for the Blues on Sunday against Colorado

EDMONTON, AB — The Blues were back to playing hockey after more than four months on Wednesday, with an exhibition against the rival Chicago Blackhawks. The defending champs should be happy it was just a tune up game.

The Blackhawks beat the Blues 4-0 at Rogers Place.

Brandon Saad and Dylan Strome scored for the Blackhawks against Blues starting goalie Jordan Binnington, and Dominik Kubalik scored twice against Jake Allen in the third period.

Vladimir Tarasenko was back on the ice in a game for the Blues for the first time since October, and logged just over 15 minutes. Tarasenko also tied for the most on the team with four shots on goal.

The Blackhawks are the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference, and will begin their three game play-in qualifier series against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

The Blues will play their first game that counts on Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche. St. Louis will play Colorado, Vegas and Dallas in a round robin to determine the seeding for the actual first round of the playoffs.