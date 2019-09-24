The St. Louis Blues have made a big splash right before they start their Stanley Cup title defense in the 2019-2020 season.

The team announced Tuesday they have acquired defenseman Justin Faulk and a 2020 fifth-round pick from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Joel Edmundson, defense prospect Dominik Bokk and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Faulk has also signed a seven year contract extension with the Blues worth $45.5 million ($6.5 million in annual average value).

“I would like to thank Joel his four seasons with the Blues,” Blues GM Doug Armstrong said in a statement. “He was an important part of what we accomplished here, and we wish him nothing but the best. We are excited to add Justin to our core group for the next eight years. He is a top-four defenseman who averages over twenty-three minutes a game and we are confident he will be a strong addition to our club.”

In his eight years in the NHL, Faulk has amassed 85 goals and 173 assists for the Hurricanes. Last year, he tallied 35 points with a +/- of nine for Carolina.

He was an all-star in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

