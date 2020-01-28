ST. LOUIS — The Blues are getting some reinforcements to their roster after the All-Star break.

The team announced Tuesday it has activated forward Sammy Blais from injured reserve. Blais has missed the past 28 games for the team with a right wrist injury that required surgery.

In 20 games this season Blais has five goals and three assists and was a key spark in the Blues' lineup in the first part of the season.

The Blues also recently added defenseman Colton Parayko back to the mix after he recovered from an injury of his own.

The Blues will face the Flames in Calgary on Tuesday night.

