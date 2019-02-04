Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington is getting some more recognition for his incredible rookie season in net.

On Tuesday, Binnington was named NHL "Rookie of the Month" for March.

He also took home the award in February.

RELATED: Blues move into second in Central after blowing lead, downing Avalanche in shootout

Binnington went 6-3-0 with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in March, allowing three or fewer goals in eight of his nine appearances in the month,

Binnington is just the second goalie to be named "Rookie of the Month" in back-to-back months since 2006-2007.

The 25-year-old rookie has gone 22-5-1 since his first NHL start on January 7, and vaulted the Blues to second place in the central division.

Only four goalies in NHL history have won as many games through their first 25 career stats as Binnington.

RELATED: Blues complete season-long comeback and clinch playoff spot