Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is in the running for one of the most prestigious awards in hockey.

Bouwmeeser has been nominated for the Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.

The award is presented to the player who "best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey".

Bouwmeester has played in 72 games for the Blues this season, tallying three goals and 13 assists.

The 35-year-old veteran has played 17 seasons in the NHL and has been with the Blues since the 2012-2013 season.