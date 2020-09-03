ST. LOUIS — On Monday, St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist was fined $5,000 by the National Hockey League for roughing Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Adam Boqvist during the Blues' Sunday victory at United Center.

$5,000 is the maximum amount allowable under the CBA.

The play happened with 5:05 left in the second period of the game.

As Boqvist carried the puck through the Blackhawks defensive zone, Sundqvist skated across through the middle of the ice to deliver a hit against the boards.

Instead of making complete shoulder-to-shoulder contact, Sundqvist initially missed part of the hit, and swung his left arm around, which slightly connected with part of Boqvist’s head before they both fell on the ice in an awkward fashion. Part of Sundqvist’s arm was connected with Boqvist on the way down.

The play continued as Sundqvist quickly popped back up. Boqvist remained face down on the ice, before a team scrum broke out.

Sundqvist was given a two-minute minor on the play, along with five other combined players from both teams who served penalties from the scrum and fight that arose following the play.

In November of 2019, Sundqvist was fined $7,392.47, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for charging Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson in the second period of the game.

He was given penalties for roughing and charging as Gibson remained in the game.

In May of 2019, Sundqvist was suspended one game for an illegal hit against Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Sundqvist’s physical style of play has been a key piece for St. Louis. But that level of physicality sometimes comes with consequences.

