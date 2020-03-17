ST. LOUIS — The hockey season might be on pause, but Tyler and Molly Bozak have some good news to share with St. Louis!

The Blues forward and his wife welcomed their third child, a boy, on Monday, sharing this picture on Twitter of the newest Bozak.

"Life's greatest blessing. Baby boy arrived this morning @Bozie42," Molly wrote on Twitter.

Molly has become quite popular on Twitter among Blues fans over the past two seasons with her witty posts and looks inside the life of an NHL family.

"Highly recommend a newborn as a quarantine buddy. 10/10," Molly wrote on Monday night.

She has shared some other fun moments with her family since they came to St. Louis as well.

