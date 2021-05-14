Blues increase fan attendance for playoffs to 50% capacity

The Blues will host fans at 50% capacity for Rounds 1 and 2 of the playoffs, the team confirmed to 5 On Your Side on Friday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have been approved to further increase attendance for playoff games this season.

The Blues will host fans at nearly 50% capacity for Rounds 1 and 2 of the playoffs, the team confirmed to 5 On Your Side on Friday. The new capacity will allow 9,000 spectators into Enterprise Center for home games.

The capacity increase spans all ticket categories and is made possible by adding seats in previously unoccupied rows of the lower and upper bowls, the team said. Season ticket holders and other plan holders will be first-up to purchase newly available tickets starting early next week.

This comes after the Wednesday announcement that attendance would be increased to 5,000 people. The change is effective beginning with Games 3 and 4 on May 21 and 23, the first home games in Round 1.

The Blues are the No. 4 seed, which means they'll play the first two games of the best-of-seven series on the road. Their first game of Round 1 is set for this upcoming Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. CST against the Colorado Avalanche.

“The timing of this good news is serendipitous with the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it’s truly a credit to everyone – our health care workers, city officials, fans and many others – who have been committed to doing the right thing throughout this pandemic,” said St. Louis Blues President of Business Operations and CEO Chris Zimmerman in a Friday news release.

“Everyone with our team, and especially the players, are thrilled that we can have half of Enterprise Center filled safely and responsibly with Blues fans at the most important time of the season. I know our fans will make it sound and feel like a full house, and that’s inspiring not only for our team, but for the community as well.”

Masks will still be required inside, and Enterprise Center remains cash-free. A complete list of protocols can be found at stlouisblues.com/safety.

Full Round 1 schedule:

Game 1 at COL or VGK - Mon, May 17 at 9 p.m. CT

Game 2 at COL or VGK - Wed, May 19 at 9:30 p.m. CT

Game 3 vs. COL or VGK - Fri, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. CT

Game 4 vs. COL or VGK - Sun, May 23, Time TBD

* Game 5 at COL or VGK - Tue, May 25, Time TBD

* Game 6 vs. COL or VGK - Thu, May 27, Time TBD

* Game 7 at COL or VGK - Sat, May 29, Time TBD

* if necessary

The Blues started allowing fans back into Enterprise Center in February with attendance originally capped at 1,400. An increase in attendance was allowed at games because the team successfully implemented NHL safety protocols during the first few homestands of the season.

The team wrapped up its regular season Thursday night by scoring seven straight goals to beat Wild 7-3.