ST. LOUIS — With loss comes change, and for the Blues, mired in a season-long five-game winless streak and set to face the New Jersey Devils today (7 p.m.; FS-MW, ESPN 101.1-FM), there will be no lineup changes but plenty of line juggling.



Coach Craig Berube has liked the team concept recently, but going 0-3-2 the past five games and 2-7-3 the past 12 isn't what the Blues had in mind, despite the recent cardiac episode of defenseman Jay Bouwmeester. So Berube will flip some guys around when the puck drops tonight.



The Ryan O'Reilly-David Perron duo will be split up for the first time since Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round playoff series last year against the Dallas Stars. O'Reilly will center a line with Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn; Robert Thomas will move into the role O'Reilly occupied between Perron and Zach Sanford.



The top six tonight will have a tremendously different look to it.



"It’s not drastic," Berube said. "If you look at our 5-on-5 scoring lately over time, it’s kind of dried up with certain guys. Sometimes you need a change. That’s all. ... Listen, I’m just trying to find some chemistry in other ways, other areas. So you move some players around.



"I know O’Reilly and Perron have been together all year. But, and it’s not that that line has not produced; it has. Sanford's produced a lot lately for us. But the other guys haven’t 5-on-5."



Indeed.



And even though the Blues were, for the most part, the better team in Nashville and for the better part of the final two periods against the Predators here on Saturday, the results haven't changed.



The Blues, who were winning the one-goal games at a greater clip earlier in the season, are now losing them, so they'll try and inject some new life into the lineup, and the players think it can be good.



"I think so. I don't know to be honest, I don't know the actual answer, but it gives guys a different look and maybe a little more jump in their step, but we switched lines a lot so guys have played with each other probably before," Schwartz said. "I don't know if any combination hasn't played with each other with injuries and things like that. It hasn't been going our way, so it's a good time to switch it up."

O'Reilly and Perron would be the one that jumps out the most as one that's been a consistent. But Perron is in a season-long seven-game goalless streak and O'Reilly has just 10 all season despite piling up a good number of assists.



"It'll be good to have a different look," O'Reilly said. "Just kind of change things up a little bit. We're a line that will have to lead the charge and do things the right way.



"We haven't been generating very much. I know myself, I haven't been playing very well. I think sometimes you've got to mix things up, get a different look. Hopefully get some bounces going our way and get our confidence back. We haven't been winning and sometimes you've got to make little adjustments."



Thomas' game has jumped out at Berube as of late, and he feels that putting Thomas with Perron could get the Blues' leading goal scorer with 23 going again.



"He’s played excellent hockey for us," Berube said of Thomas. "I think the way he passes the puck and some of the plays he’s making. Sanford’s hot right now. Perron obviously is a real good shooter. So I’m hoping that he can get him the puck in good areas and get some goals."



"It'll definitely give me a different look," Thomas said. "For me, I'll just be kind of looking to give them the puck in the slot and in spaces that [Perron] can score with it.



"We haven't been scoring enough goals lately and I think that's the biggest thing, some different looks, trying to get our offense a little bit of a spark."

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko stepped onto the ice and took part in his second morning skate today.



Tarasenko, who has been out since dislocating his left shoulder Oct. 24 against the Los Angeles Kings (he had surgery Oct. 29), was a participant in drills again and skating again.



The Blues will continue to push Tarasenko as long as he can but also listen to the veteran forward on his limitations. They're sticking to the same timeline, however.



"We've got to push him as a coaching staff for sure and a medical staff," Berube said. "That’s our job. But also we've got to listen to him, too, and see where he’s at and how he’s feeling. Our job’s to get him back in playing shape as much as we can without playing games. So we’re going to push him, we have to push him, but also we need to talk to Vladi and make sure that he’s OK and he’s doing OK with everything, and the medical staff.



"So far as I know, nothing there (on a timeline) has changed really, but we’ll see."



Bouwmeester, who suffered a cardiac episode in Anaheim on Feb. 11, was flown back to St. Louis on Sunday and at the rink today visiting with teammates.



Bouwmeester, who is on injured-reserve, released a statement through the Blues.



"I would sincerely like to thank all of the trainers from both the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks, as well as all of the first responders, the Anaheim medical staff and the team at the UCI Medical Center for their quick actions on Feb. 11. Our family has felt the support of the entire National Hockey League family and the city of St. Louis during this time. We have all been greatly comforted by your genuine concern. On Sunday evening, I returned to St. Louis and I am on the road to recovery. My wife and daughters are forever grateful for everyone’s support and we will continue to have a positive outlook for our future."



Players and coaches were able to go visit the 17-year veteran on Monday as well and his visit to the rink Tuesday also provided comfort.



"He's obviously an incredible guy that's been around forever, played so many games, international, everywhere," O'Reilly said. "Guys know him and guys love him. It was really actually nice today, we got to see him, which was awesome. Last time I saw him wasn't very good. To be able to see him around here and see him as himself, he's a special guy, a guy that's the heart and soul of this team. It's been very weird not having him around. I think it's hurt us quite a bit. He's just a very well-respected guy. He's a guy that treats everyone so well and it's great to see him."



The Blues projected lineup:



Jaden Schwartz-Ryan O'Reilly-Brayden Schenn



Zach Sanford-Robert Thomas-David Perron



Alexander Steen-Tyler Bozak-Jordan Kyrou



Sammy Blais-Oskar Sundqvist-Ivan Barbashev



Carl Gunnarsson-Alex Pietrangelo



Justin Faulk-Colton Parayko



Vince Dunn-Robert Bortuzzo



Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Jake Allen will be the backup.



Healthy scratches include Jacob de la Rose, Mackenzie MacEachern and Niko Mikkola. Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) and Jay Bouwmeester (cardiac episode) are out.



The Devils projected lineup:



Jack Hughes-Nico Hischier-Kyle Palmieri



Miles Wood-Travis Zajac-Nikita Gusev



Wayne Simmonds-Pavel Zacha-Nicholas Merkley



Joey Anderson-Kevin Rooney-John Hayden



Mirco Mueller-P.K. Subban



Will Butcher-Damon Severson



Colton White-Connor Carrick



Louis Domingue will start in goal; Mackenzie Blackwood will be the backup.



The healthy scratch will be Jesper Bratt. Sami Vatanen (lower body) is out