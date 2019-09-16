ST. LOUIS — The Stanley Cup officially has some new names on it!

It recently spent more than week in Montreal with Louise St. Jacques, who has been responsible for engraving the names onto the trophy for the last 37 years, according to the Blues. St. Jacques is one of four people to have the job in the history of the Cup and meticulously stamps each name letter by letter.

The Blues said they showed a photo of the newly engraved Cup to a handful of players in the locker room to capture their instant reactions.

David Perron: "Wow, that's pretty cool. It's extremely special. It's the dream to win it, but to see your name on it, it's even more special. To know that forever my kids and everyone else will see it, it's pretty cool. The next time I see the Cup, it will be the first thing I'm looking for."

Alex Pietrangelo: "Goosebumps. It's pretty cool. I mean, it was cool to have around, but when you have an opportunity to see your name on it, it's pretty damn cool."

Alexander Steen: "That's great! The best part is being on there with the rest of these guys!"

Colton Parayko: "Holy s---!"

Joel Edmundson: "I love that. The best part is I'm surrounded by one of my best friends in Robby Fabbri. Then there's (Robert) Bortuzzo, and (Jordan Binnington) right above that, we're all really close friends. To be engraved on the biggest prize in hockey, it's pretty cool. I remember going to the Hockey Hall of Fame back in the day and reading all the names on the Cup. To have your name on there, it's pretty sweet."

Jordan Binnington: "That's incredible. That's really special. I'm excited for my family to see that."

Ryan O'Reilly: "That's incredible, it's amazing, part of history. You never think you'll actually be on there, but look at that, that's incredible. That's so cool."

Jake Allen: "My name popped right out at me, I saw it right away. It's unreal. It will be on there for 60-something years. It's great to hoist the Cup and to actually see your name there there, it's so special. It's real, it's actually real."

Brayden Schenn: "I'm speechless. It's what you work for your whole life being a hockey player, and to see your name on the Stanley Cup with a lot of the game's greats, it's gives you goosebumps looking at that."

Vladimir Tarasenko: "It's why you play the game. It's nice to see your name where you've achieved something big in your career, especially with the city and this team. I'm happy to see a bunch of my friends on the Cup, and I said it in an interview (before), but I hope it's not the last one."

