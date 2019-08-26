ST. LOUIS — The National Hockey League and St. Louis Blues unveiled the 2020 All-Star logo Monday morning.

The logo was designed by NHL Creative Services and was inspired by the historical blues music scene in St. Louis that gave the NHL club its name.

The top of the logo features a pair of brass horns, integral instruments to blues music. The typography of the words ‘All-Star’ features cleverly integrated piano keys, another nod to the local music scene.

The 2020 Honda NHL All-Star logo is anchored by the iconic Gateway Arch, a landmark that has become the internationally recognized symbol of St. Louis.

Merchandise with the 2020 NHL All-Star logo is available at the STLAuthentics Team Store at the Enterprise Center and online at STLAuthentics.com.

The 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend at Enterprise Center will include the 2020 NHL All-Star skills on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 7 p.m. and the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 25, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Honda is the sponsor of the event. It’s celebrating 12 years as the official vehicle of the NHL.

Blues full season ticket holders for the 2019-20 season will receive priority presale access to tickets for the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star weekend starting on Aug. 28.

