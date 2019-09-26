ST. LOUIS — It seems like the party hasn’t stopped since the Blues won the Stanley Cup! And opening night is already almost here.

For the first time in franchise history, the Blues will raise a Stanley Cup Championship banner on Oct. 2 at the Enterprise Center.

The Blues take on the Washington Capitals on opening night.

Fans can welcome players to the game as they walk the ‘blue carpet.’ Fans can also stay for a viewing party outside, along 14th Street.

The Blues said the events will be weather-permitting and limited space is available.

Below is the lineup from the Blues

Whether you have tickets for the game or not, here's what you need to know:

3 p.m.

14th Street (no ticket required)

Opening Night rally begins outside Enterprise Center on 14th Street with music from DJ MAHF. Fans will have a chance to win great prizes, see appearances from Louie and Blue Crew, and enjoy food and beverage specials as the countdown to the 2019-20 season begins.

3:45 p.m.

14th Street (no ticket required)

Blues players arrive and will walk the Blue Carpet into Enterprise Center. Fans can welcome players as they arrive, and there's a good chance one of them will be carrying the Stanley Cup.

5 p.m.

Enterprise Center (ticket required)

Doors open and the Bud Light Happy Hour begins in the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten. Fans with tickets to the game will enjoy food and drink specials and live music.

5:15 p.m.

14th Street (no ticket required)

Queens Blvd. takes the stage to provide live music following the players' arrival. Fans without tickets to the game can stay outside to enjoy the party and get ready for the viewing party on 14th Street.

6:45 p.m.

Enterprise Center (ticket required)

Fans arrive in their seats for the Stanley Cup Championship banner pregame ceremony, which will begin shortly after 6:45 p.m.

7 p.m.

Viewing Party Begins (no ticket required)

Fans without a ticket can watch the pregame banner ceremony, followed by Blues vs. Capitals, on a large video screen outside on 14th Street.

