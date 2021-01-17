Blues place Bortuzzo on IR, recall Mikkola

The Blues are making some moves after their first in-season injury of 2021

ST. LOUIS — Just two games into the season the St. Louis Blues are testing their depth.

The Blues placed defenseman Robert Bortuzzo on injured reserve with an upper body injury on Sunday.

Bortuzzo suffered the injury after a hit in a game against Colorado in the opening series of the season.

Defenseman Niko Mikkola was recalled from the taxi squad to the NHL roster to take Bortuzzo's place. Mikkola played in five games for the Blues last season, notching one assist.

The Blues also announced that defenseman Jake Walman and forward Jake Neighbours have been reassigned to the team's taxi squad.

Neighbours was the Blues' first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Roster Moves today:

✅ Robert Bortuzzo on IR

✅ Niko Mikkola recalled

✅ Jake Walman, Jake Neighbours added to taxi squad. https://t.co/SMJAywcaX6 #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 17, 2021

The Blues will play their home opener against the San Jose Sharks on Monday.