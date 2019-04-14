ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are in prime position right now in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The went up to Winnipeg and took the first two games of the series against a chippy Jets team, and now ready for a game three match up back home in St. Louis.

Ahead of the big tilt, the Blues said they know Winnipeg will be bringing it extra hard tonight.

"5-on-5 especially tonight I think we'll have a much tougher match up," Ryan O'Reilly said. "If we can find a way to get a couple 5-on-5 (goals), it's going to give us a better chance to win."

The Blues have been carried so far in the series in part to some outstanding goaltending from Jordan Binnington.

The rookie sensation looks to have ice in his veins, and his teammates have taken notice.

'I'm sure he was nervous," Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo said, "But he certainly doesn't show it, he's been stellar so far."

St. Louis native Patrick Maroon has also made his presence known in his first playoff series with his hometown club.

