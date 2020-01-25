ST. LOUIS — The Missouri pride is strong at the Enterprise Center for All-Star Skills Friday night.

If you remember, back in June, Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce showed up at a Stanley Cup championship game to support their cross-state neighbors. (With Mahomes donning a Jordan Binnington sweater)

Well, with the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the Blues are echoing that support at All-Star weekend.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington didn't forget about Mahomes repping him in the Stanley Cup Final, and on Friday's red carpet entrance, Binnington was rocking a Mahomes jersey.

But the Chiefs love didn't stop there.

Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly took the ice for the skills challenge warm-ups, but he wasn't donning his normal helmet. He had traded it out for a Chiefs one.

When the Chiefs supported the Blues, it led to a Stanley Cup in St. Louis. In about a week we'll see if the Chiefs can come home with a championship as well.

Watch: Ryan O'Reilly talks about All-Star weekend in St. Louis

More All-Star coverage

RELATED: 'This is where they grew up watching the Blues | Tkachuk family ready for All-Star Weekend

RELATED: Al MacInnis: Master of the hardest shot contest

RELATED: Hamm, Hull among honorary captains for 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis

RELATED: NHL's Black Hockey History Tour visits St. Louis for All-Star weekend

RELATED: T.J. Oshie is back in St. Louis where it all began, as a first-time All-Star

RELATED: Events for NHL All-Star Skills Friday night announced

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis

RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: 2020 NHL All-Star Game edition

RELATED: St. Louis native Brady Tkachuk named to Atlantic Division All-Star roster

RELATED: For hometown kid Tkachuk, all-star weekend is a family experience