Blues, Ryan O'Reilly grant Make-A-Wish for 3-year-old boy battling serious kidney disease

3-year-old Hank got his wish fulfilled on Thursday with some help from a Blues All-Star!

ST. LOUIS — Even in the midst of a pandemic, the Blues are managing to touch some lives.

On Thursday, 3-year-old Blues fan Hank, who is currently in the hospital at Cardinal Glennon battling a serious liver disease, got a special call from Fox Sports Midwest's Darren Pang and a special delivery in the hospital.

The Blues and the Make-A-Wish Foundation had delivered some special gifts to Hank in the hospital before the call, but that was just the beginning of the surprises.

During the call with Pang, Hank got a chance to chat with his favorite player, Ryan O'Reilly, who made a surprise appearance. O'Reilly had another special gift for Hank.

Hank and his family had petitioned Make-A-Wish Missouri and Kansas to be able to play hockey with O'Reilly and on Thursday, O'Reilly made the dream a reality. Hank will be hitting the ice with O'Reilly sometime next season.

"I can't wait to get on the ice with you. I'm so excited. I've waited a while to meet you, and I can't wait to get to bring you on the ice and meet some of the other guys," O'Reilly said on the video call.