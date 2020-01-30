ST. LOUIS — The Blues are making sure some of their young depth is locked in for the next few years.

On Thursday the team announced they had agreed to two-year, one-way contract extensions with goaltender Ville Husso and defenseman Niko Mikkola.

Husso's contract will pay the 24-year-old goalie $750,000 per season, and Mikkola's deal will net him $787,500 per season.

Mikkola made his NHL debut earlier this season with the Blues, and opened some eyes. The 23-year-old from Finland had an assist in five games with the Blues, and has 11 points in 33 games with the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL this season.

Husso, the de facto third goaltender for the team after Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen, has gone 44-50-8 in his four years in the AHL.

