Blues sign Torey Krug to 7-year contract

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues announced the team has signed defenseman Torey Krug.

Krug signed a 7-year contract worth $45.5 million, St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong announced Friday night.

The signing of Krug means the Blues likely will not resign captain Alex Pietrangelo.

Krug, 29, has spent his entire National Hockey League career with the Boston Bruins. He has played in 523 NHL games while recording 337 points (67g, 270a.) Last season with the Bruins he scored nine goals and added 40 assists for 49 points in 61 games.

Prior to the pause before the pandemic, he was going to exceed the 50 point mark for the 4th straight season. He has played in 75 career playoff games while recording 52 points.

NHL free agency began Friday morning.

The Blues first move was signing goaltender Jon Gillies to a one-year, two-way contract.

It was reported in September that talks between the Blues and their captain had stalled, and that the team had advised Pietrangelo to test free agency.

A few weeks ago, Blues President and General Manager Doug Armstrong told 5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano that he "Goes to bed thinking about it, wakes up at 2 in the morning thinking about it and then wakes up at 7 a.m. thinking about it again".