ST. LOUIS — Miss hockey?

The National Hockey League announced the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions St. Louis Blues will reunite on a virtual call on April 8.

Fans will be able to view the reunion at 7 p.m. central time on NHL.com and its social channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The NHL wants to keep fans connected with the game while practicing social distancing with a new slate of programming and original content featuring current and former NHL players, celebrities and broadcast personalities, according to a press release.

And the highlight of the new lineup of original content is a reunion of current members of the defending 2019 Stanley Cup Champion Blues via video conference on April 8, which is the originally scheduled first day of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We are really excited about this week at the NHL. Our players have been so interested in connecting with our fans and the lineup that we’ve put together is quite extraordinary,” said NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer. “From our virtual press conferences to our Classic Games programming to the incredible reunion of the St. Louis Blues, this week will be remarkable as we keep adding new content every week.”

According to the NHL, this will mark the first virtual coming together of a professional sports team since the suspension of play.

RELIVE THE MOMENTS OF THE CUP

