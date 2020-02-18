The Blues have made a trade to fortify their defense as the playoffs get closer.

On Tuesday the club announced they had acquired defenseman Marco Scandella from Montreal in exchange for a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.

In addition, the Blues have sent defenseman Niko Mikkola down to the AHL and placed Jay Bouwmeester on long-term injured reserve.

Scandella is 29 years old, and was drafted 55th overal in the 2008 NHL draft.

This year between Montreal and Buffalo, Scandella has four goals and eight assists with a +10 rating in 51 games.

In 10 seasons, Scandella has 42 goals and 94 assists, and has played in 39 career postseason games.

Bouwmeester is still recovering after suffering a cardiac episode on the bench during a game against the Anaheim Ducks.

More Blues Coverage

RELATED: Blues mixing up lines to try and spark offense amidst dismal stretch

RELATED: The Blues' losing streak isn't just one thing going wrong

RELATED: Jay Bouwmeester returning to St. Louis Sunday

RELATED: Blues game that was postponed due to Bouwmeester medical emergency rescheduled for March 11

RELATED: Blues pointed to Feb. 15 as the day to determine deadline plans. Now what?

RELATED: ‘At the end of the day, we’re all one big hockey family’ | Knights tribute to Blues’ Bouwmeester