ST. LOUIS - The Bommarito 500 comes to World Wide Technology Raceway on Aug. 24.

The race has become a major sports day in the St. Louis area. Everybody from David Letterman to Roger Penske has attended. This year’s race could be even more important. If our town makes a great impression, another race could happen for St. Louis in the future.

NASCAR is considering reshaping some of their schedule for their coveted Cup Series. St. Louis has made a great impression already.

NASCAR President, Steve Phelps said, “Will we go exactly to the same number of race tracks, the exact same number of events? We probably won’t.”

NASCAR is reportedly looking hard at St. Louis and Nashville as potential new cities. St. Louis is in a great position. They have made the facility changes. The track is perfect for racing and is one of the most competitive in the sport. They have shown they know how to deliver a great product.

Stay tuned.