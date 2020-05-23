Bommarito 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway to follow up rescheduled Indy 500 in August

The first IndyCar race after the rescheduled Indy 500 will be held right here in the St. Louis area

For the first time since 1945, the most famous race in the world, the Indianapolis 500, won't be held in May.

Instead, it will be held on Aug. 23, postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But it's what is following the Indy 500 that has St. Louis interested.

On Aug. 30, World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will host its rescheduled IndyCar race, the Bommarito 500.

The race has been a big hit and has drawn big crowds over recent years, and should get an even bigger spotlight in 2020 following up the biggest race on the calendar.

"When you follow the biggest spectacle on four wheels, the Indy 500, and then here comes the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 a week later, especially on a Sunday... We couldn't have asked for a better situation," John Bommarito, President of Bommarito Automotive Group said.

Although it remains to be seen what the state of the pandemic will be like in August, World Wide Technology Raceway does have two large sets of grandstands. So, allowing fans inside in a socially distant manner could be possible.