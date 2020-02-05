Border war renewed: Mizzou, Kansas agree to four-game football series starting in 2025

Mizzou and Kansas haven't met on the football field since 2011. But now, one of the best rivalries in college football is officially back on

One of the most classic rivalries in college sports is coming back.

On Saturday, the University of Missouri and University of Kansas announced they would be resuming their rivalry on the football field, beginning in 2025.

The schools have agreed to a four-game series, with two games in Columbia, and two games in Lawrence.

- Sept. 6, 2025 (In Columbia)

- Sept. 12, 2026 (In Lawrence)

- Sept. 6, 2031 (In Columbia)

- Sept. 11, 2032 (In Lawrence)

The historic rivals have met 120 times on the football field, with Mizzou holding a 57-54-9 lead, but haven't played since 2011, with Missouri leaving the Big 12 for the SEC starting in 2012.

The two schools also recently agreed to renew their rivalry on the basketball court, beginning in the 2020-2021 season. Missouri and Kansas currently have a six-game hoops series on the books.

"I'm excited for our fans to have the chance to be part of this historical rivalry again," Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwtiz said in a statement. "I know there has been some time off, but I'm positive the energy and excitement will be there right away fro everybody. While I haven't been part of Mizzou/KU, I have been involved in some pretty intense rivalries and I do believe that is a big part of what makes college football so special to people."