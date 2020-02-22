ST. LOUIS — On Sunday, the Washington University men's basketball team played its last home game of the regular season in St. Louis.

The gym was packed full of family and friends cheering on their seniors.

But perhaps the most spirited fan in the stands was 10-year-old Gavin Porter.

Porter is part of Team Impact, which connects children battling serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams, forming lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes.

Through the program, a child battling illness becomes an official member of a college athletic team and attends practices, games, team dinners and more.

Out of every college and university in the state of Missouri, Porter was paired with the Washington University Men's basketball team.

The team hosted a "mock draft" to officially make him part of the team.

Porter attends as many practices and games as he can during the weeks that he's healthy.

The team has provided support and encouragement for Porter, and he's unknowingly returned the favor.

The team said Porter's smile and positive energy that he carries with him at all times amidst his illness has helped them put life in perspective.

