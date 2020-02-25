WASHINGTON — St. Louis native and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal became the first player since Kobe Bryant to score 50 points in back-to-back nights.

He dropped a career high of 55 points in Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. On Sunday, he scored 53 points against the Chicago Bulls.

Unfortunately, the Wizards lost both of those games.

NBA Stats noted Beal is the first player to score 50 points on consecutive days since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant – he did it back in March 2007.

"I feel like the impact that you leave on others and your teammates and everybody around you is what's most important," Beal said in a postgame press conference.

Beal is also the first player in Wizards franchise history to score 50-plus points in consecutive games.

RELATED: Bradley Beal is the biggest All-Star snub in the NBA

It happened on Feb. 24, which is the day the basketball community gathered to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The public memorial was held at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Michael Jordan gives emotional tribute at Kobe Bryant memorial

RELATED: ‘Until we meet again’ | Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe, Gianna at LA memorial