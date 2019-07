ST. LOUIS – St. Louis native Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adams announced they’re having another boy!

The two have a one-year-old son named Bradley ‘Deuce’ Beal II. He just had his first birthday on July 23. And his party was serious ‘party goals!’ It was Mickey Mouse themed.

Beal and Adams had a gender reveal over the weekend. Beal opened a box and blue balloons came out!

‘Deucey gets a little brother! Another boy!,’ Adams shared on Instagram.

Congratulations to the Beal family!