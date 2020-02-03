SAN FRANCISCO — St. Louis native and current Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is making headlines again.

This time – he broke a 58-year franchise record as the Wizards beat the Warriors Sunday night in San Francisco.

Beal scored 34 points on 7-9 from 3-point range, which was his 18th straight game with at least 25 points, which broke a tie with Walt Bellamy for the longest streak in franchise history, the Wizards said.

His big night started early. Beal scored his first points of the night on a 3-pointer less than a minute into the game, his first of five consecutive made threes to start the night. Beal accounted for 22 of the Wizards’ first 32 points of the game and led Washington to a double-digit lead it sustained for most of the first quarter.

Beal has been the talk of the NBA lately. He recently had back-to-back games where he scored 50-plus points. NBA Stats noted Beal is the first player to score 50 points on consecutive days since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant – he did it back in March 2007.

