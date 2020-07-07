St. Louis native Brad Beal continues to make impact off the court

Beal surprised four Ron Brown College Preparatory High School students each with a $3,000 scholarship and other gifts

WASHINGTON — St. Louis native and Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal continues to make a big impact off the court.

According to the Wizards, Justin Williams, Christian Johnson, Jaden Crosson, and Hassan Brunner, who are all heading to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), each received a special gift box.

Beal’s gift included a college branded hoodie for each of the students’ future university, a Microsoft Surface and keyboard, Between the World and Me by Ta’Nehisi Coates, Radical Dreams Pins, a Wizards and Mystics Black Lives Matter shirt and more Wizards branded items, the Wizards said.

The gift box included a letter from Beal and the Wizards that told each student to be on a Zoom call, the Wizards said.

On that Zoom call later in the afternoon, Beal praised the students for their hard work.

“I’m speechless,” Beal said. “I’m beyond proud of you guys. For one, you’re the true pioneers of Ron Brown. You guys are the first wave of seniors. That will forever be legendary, a memory you could always hold.”

”I’m even more proud of you guys for going to colleges you all chose to go to – you decided to go to an HBCU. Especially in the time in which we are in now, I feel like those are statement pieces. It’s amazing to see what young, Black men were able to do with the opportunity you guys were given. I remember telling you guys time and time again, take advantage of every opportunity you’re given, no matter what it is in sports, school, teachers, mentoring, programs, whatever it may be. Whatever opportunity you have, seize it – because you don’t always get those moments. We know we’re born with these disadvantages. You guys had a great advantage already going to a school in Ron Brown, which prepares you for college.”

In 2019, Beal was honored with the Community Assist Award at the NBA Awards for his partnership with Ron Brown College Preparatory High School.