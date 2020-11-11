Braggin' Rights coin flip | Mizzou, Illinois will still meet for annual rivalry in 2020, but with a twist

ST. LOUIS — Have no fear, the annual Missouri-Illinois Braggin' Rights basketball rivalry is still on for 2020. It's just going to be a bit different.
On Wednesday, the schools announced the game would not be played in St. Louis as tradition due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but will still take place in either Champaign or Columbia.
So, how are they going to determine who gets the home game? By a coin flip, of course.
College basketball reporter Andy Katz will host a "Braggin' Rights on Campus: Coin Flip Special" on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. on both programs' social media channels.
Katz will flip a two-sided coin that has a Mizzou logo on one side, and an Illinois logo on the other. Whichever logo lands right-side up will host the 2020 meeting over the rivalry on Dec. 12.
Missouri is currently riding a two-year win streak in the rivalry. Illinois leads the all-time match up 32-18.
“The annual Braggin’ Rights game is one of St. Louis’ great sporting traditions, and I’m grateful that we have been able to work with Josh Whitman and his staff at Illinois to ensure that this meaningful game continues this season despite the challenges we are all facing due to COVID-19,” Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk said. “St. Louis has been the site of many memorable games in this storied rivalry over the last 40 years, and we look forward to returning to the Enterprise Center for future games. The passion and intensity of this rivalry is what makes college athletics special, and despite playing on campus this season, I am confident those elements will be there for both teams. Given the financial realities facing many schools today, I believe intercollegiate athletics needs more regional rivalries like this to be played in all sports, and we look forward to working with Illinois to play in as many different sports as possible in future years.”