Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees is being sharply criticized by fellow high-profile athletes, including some of his own teammates, after the Saints quarterback reiterated his opposition to kneeling during the national anthem.

Brees made his comments during a Yahoo interview in which he was asked to revisit former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s 2016 protest of police brutality against minorities. Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem before games. Brees says he'll “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States.”