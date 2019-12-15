KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Broncos quarterback Drew Lock struggled in his Arrowhead Stadium homecoming against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He threw for just 208 yards with an interception while dealing with relentless pressure in a 23-3 loss.

Lock grew up in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and he starred just down Interstate 70 at Missouri. So he had plenty of fans in the stands who braved cold weather and constant snowfall to see him play.

The outcome wasn't what he had in mind, though.

