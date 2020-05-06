Broncos players, coaches to march in protest of police brutality Saturday

The event will begin at the state capitol building with players have a chance to address the crowd.

DENVER — Broncos players and coaches will march together through downtown Denver on Saturday afternoon in a peaceful demonstration against police brutality, 9NEWS has learned.

The Broncos will congregate at the Colorado State Capitol at 12:30 p.m. where players and coaches will meet with government officials. The players will then have an opportunity to speak to the crowd. The players and coaches will then lead a march through downtown Denver.

Broncos veteran safety Kareem Jackson said Tuesday during a Zoom conference call with the Denver media that he wanted to "put some actions behind our words," and organize a march. Reached briefly Friday, Jackson said "he and a few other guys helped put it together."

Many Broncos have spoke out against the latest incident in which a black man, George Floyd, died while being restrained with a knee to the neck by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and the three officers who accompanied him at the time Floyd died have also been charged.

Floyd’s death has sparked week-long peaceful protests and nights of violent riots across the country.