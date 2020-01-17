The Boston Bruins announced on Friday they have put veteran forward David Backes on waivers, with the purpose of assigning him to their AHL affiliate in Providence.

Backes signed with Boston on a five-year contract worth $30 million in 2016, after becoming a captain and staple of the St. Louis Blues in 10 years there.

In three plus years with the Bruins, Backes had 39 goals and 55 assists. This season, the veteran had just three points to his name and was a minus two in only 16 games with the Bruins.

Watch: David Backes talks before facing his former team in the Stanley Cup Final

The Blues drafted Backes in the second round of the 2003 draft out of Minnesota State. He became a beloved figure among the Blues and their fans during his ten seasons in St. Louis, and was named captain of the team in 2011.

Backes can be claimed by another organization on waivers.

