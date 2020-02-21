Former Blues captain David Backes, who's spent the past three-plus seasons with the Boston Bruins, was traded on Friday morning to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Ondrej Kase, a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and defensive prospect Axel Andersson.



Backes is in the fourth year of a five-year, $30 million contract after helping lead the Blues to the Western Conference Final in 2016; he last played Jan. 9, and has three points (one goal, two assists) in 16 games but rapidly fell down the Bruins totem pole, and eventually, out of the lineup.



The 35-year-old forward was waived by Boston on Jan. 17 before being assigned to Providence of the American Hockey League; he did not play because the Bruins felt it was not in his or their best interest for any potential injuries.



It's been reported that the Bruins will retain 25 percent of Backes' remaining salary in the deal.



Backes was selected by the Blues in the second round (No. 62) of the 2003 draft; he has 554 points (245 goals, 309 assists) in 944 regular-season games and 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 82 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

More Blues Coverage

RELATED: Stars can tie Blues atop West with regulation win on Friday

RELATED: The Stanley Cup visits Blues super fan Jenna Fischer

RELATED: All-female crew to broadcast and produce Blackhawks-Blues game on International Women’s Day

RELATED: Jordan Binnington blanks Coyotes as Blues post 1-0 win

RELATED: Scandella set for Blues debut against Arizona Thursday night