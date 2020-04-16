As much as I didn't want to be involved, I was from the very beginning. There is a part of my background and culture that feels attacked and hurt, and the other part feels confused and angry. Let's start off with the word. It's NOT just a word. There is a ton of negative meaning behind the word. Doesn't matter if a person uses it in an offensive way or not. The word brings many terrible memories for people and families and brings them back to a time that WE as a community and human race have tried our hardest to get away from. The sport has made combatting (sic) this stereotype one of their top priorities. NASCAR has been doing what it can to away from the "racist and redneck sport" labels. Diversity and inclusion is a main priority for sport across every team, every car, every crew member and employee. With that said, it hurts to see the African American community immediately throw NASCAR under the bus with the "I'm not shocked, it's NASCAR." NASCAR has been, and will be way better than how we've been represented in the last couple of weeks. As the person that arguably has the biggest voice on this topic in our sport, it's tough for me to speak to because I didn't imagine us being here. Can we all do a better job with inclusion? Absolutely, it's a worldwide problem, not just in our sport. We as humans can always do better.