TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found their backup quarterback to Tom Brady.

St. Louis native, CBC grad, former Mizzou star and one-time top NFL draft pick Blaine Gabbert has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs, according to NFL.com's Ian Rappoport.

Gabbert was with Tampa Bay last season but did not see action in the regular season due to injury.

Of course, Tampa Bay made the biggest splash of the NFL offseason so far by luring the six-time Super Bowl champion Brady away from New England.

