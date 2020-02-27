ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Curt Flood, whose letter to baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn in December 1969 set in motion a chain of events that would lead to free agency and multi-million dollar contracts, isn't in the sport's Hall of Fame.

Now, a bipartisan group of legislators led by Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-University City, wants to change that.

Clay plans to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce an initiative to persuade the National Baseball Hall of Fame to induct Flood more than five decades after he challenged Major League Baseball's longstanding reserve clause, which allowed teams to consider players as property.

As part of the initiative, fans of Flood and the Cardinals are encouraged to write letters, send emails and call the hall of fame to encourage its veterans committee to induct Flood.

Flood played for 12 seasons with the Cardinals before the team tried to trade him to the Philadephia Phillies in October 1969. He refused the trade, and two months later authored his letter to Major League Baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn.

In the letter, Flood wrote, “After twelve years in the major leagues, I do not feel I am a piece of property to be bought and sold irrespective of my wishes.

"I believe that any system which produces that result violates my basic rights as a citizen and is inconsistent with the laws of the United States and of the several States.”

Flood further went on to tell Kuhn he still desired to play baseball during the 1970 season, but he wanted to consider offers from other teams before making a decision.

Kuhn denied Flood’s request, leading the Gold Glove Award winner to file a $1 million lawsuit against Kuhn and Major League Baseball, alleging violation of federal antitrust laws.

The Supreme Court ruled 5–3 in favor of the league, citing a 1922 ruling in Federal Baseball Club v. National League that found the Sherman Antitrust Act did not apply to Major League Baseball.

In November 1970, the Phillies traded Flood and four other players to the Washington Senators.

An arbitrator's ruling in 1975 nullified baseball’s reserve clause, opening the door for free agency in baseball and other sports.

Players and the league negotiated a new collective bargaining agreement that gave players a broader range of options as free agents.

Flood played 13 games of the 1971 season before making his last major league appearance on April 25.

For more information on the Hall of Fame initiative, visit Rep. Clay's Facebook page.

