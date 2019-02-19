ST. LOUIS – Will the Blues get win No. 11 Tuesday night?

The team is returning home from a three-game road trip where they extended their winning streak to 10 games, which tied a franchise record. If the Blues beat the Maple Leafs at the Enterprise Center – they’ll break that franchise record and have 11 wins in a row.

When the two teams met in Oct. 2018, the Blues beat the Maple Leafs, 4-1.

Craig Berube’s next win will be his 100th as a head coach.