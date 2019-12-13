ST. LOUIS — After months of controversy surrounding the Cardinal Ritter football program, a page has been turned.

At a Thursday assembly, the school announced the hiring of a new athletic director and a new head football coach.

The announcement comes after the school's former athletic director resigned and the coaching staff was fired following a scandal in October.

Rob Wallace was named the new athletic director after serving in secondary education and as a varsity coach of several sports over the course of 21 years. He brings four years of experience as a high school athletic director in the public school system.

Brennan Spain was named the new head football coach after serving as an assistant football coach for East St. Louis High School for the past eight years.

Spain helped the East St. Louis flyers secure two ISHA state championships, two top-20 U.S. team rankings and the no. one ranking in the Midwest in 2019.

The school says the mission moving forward is establishing a brand of excellence following an unfortunate previous season.

Cardinal Ritter's season came to an abrupt end this fall when the team was caught illegally playing an ineligible player in week one of the season.

Varsity running back Bill Jackson was ejected from the Class 3 State Championship game, and therefore restricted from playing in the 2019 season opener to serve his one-game suspension.

The Cardinal Ritter coaching staff instead chose to play Jackson in the season opener under a false identity in a different jersey.

As a result, the entire coaching staff was fired and the team forfeited the season.

