Here's your 2020 Cardinals 60-game schedule

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced its 60-game 2020 season schedule on Monday.

The regionally-based schedule will feature 40 divisional games among National League Central opponents and 20 interleague games against American League Central teams.

On July 24, the Cardinals will open up the season at Busch Stadium with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The season will wrap up on Sept. 27 at Busch Stadium when the team takes on the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cardinals will also take part in the only game to be played outside a current major league city when the team takes on the Chicago White Sox in the ‘MLB at Field of Dreams’ in Iowa. The game will be at the site of the beloved 1989 baseball-themed movie in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 13.

The 60-game schedule will feature 10 home series and 10 road series, with home matchups against Pittsburgh (July 24-26, Aug. 10-12), Detroit (Aug. 5-6), Chicago Cubs (Aug. 7-9), Cincinnati (Aug. 20-23, September 11-13), Kansas City (Aug. 24-26), Cleveland (Aug. 28-30), Minnesota (Sept. 8-9), and Milwaukee (Sept. 24-27). The club will have multiple road series against Milwaukee (July 31-Aug. 2, Sept. 14-16) and the Chicago Cubs (Aug. 17-19, Sept. 4-7).

According to a press release from the Cardinals, the team will make feature announcements regarding broadcast schedules and any possible ticket availability later.