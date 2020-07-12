'Long awaited, more than deserved' | Adam Wainwright wins Roberto Clemente Award

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced pitcher Adam Wainwright is the winner of the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award.
"Long awaited, more than deserved," the St. Louis Cardinals wrote Monday afternoon.
The Roberto Clemente Award recognizes the player who best represents baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on and off the field.
Wainwright was selected from a list of 30 club nominees.
Wainwright helped found Big League Impact in 2013, which helps provide basic needs including food, clean water, medical care and shelter to people all over the world who are in need.
“On behalf of the entire Cardinals organization, I would like to congratulate Adam on his deserving selection as the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award honoree,” stated Cardinals Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt, Jr. “In addition to his many accomplishments on the field, Adam has been a tireless contributor in the community and around the globe, giving back to those in need. There can be no better tribute to Roberto’s lasting legacy than the difference-making humanitarian efforts demonstrated by Adam and past Clemente Award winners.”
The Cardinals highlighted some of Wainwright's efforts below:
- Constructed Haiti’s Ferrier Village Secondary School, which opened for the 2019-2020 school year. Also partnered with Water Mission to build a clean water system for the community.
- In Honduras, BLI funded the construction of a clean water system servicing more than 15,000 people.
- In Ethiopia, his mission trip there led to the purchase of an 11-acre plot that is now the site of a clinic and a dairy and crop farm. Adam also partnered with Crisis Aid International to feed children in Africa who would have died of starvation, and also provided aid to help give victims of sex trafficking a new opportunity at life.
- BLI’s relationship with Crisis Aid provides weekly meals for 3,000 families in the greatest need, including a local campaign that helps feed 200 families per year in South St. Louis.
- In 2019, Big League Impact partnered with the Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation to launch the MLB- and Club-backed “Home Plate Project” to address family and childhood food insecurity. To date, the effort has provided nearly 8 million meals across the United States and Canada, including 4 million meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- More than 150 Major League players have worked with Big League Impact to bring their charitable aspirations to life, with approximately $5.8 million donated to 94 charities.
“This is the crown jewel of any award I have ever received! But, to me, it's more than just an award. What Mr. Clemente stood for, and the way he lived his life on and off the field, goes beyond what any award could fully embody. Even being mentioned in the same sentence with him is an incredible honor. I feel very blessed and honored to receive the Clemente Award, and I will continue to try and live up to his standards as long as I live. And, the reason we feel led to help people is not for trophies or accolades of any kind.... but I have to admit... this trophy is pretty awesome! Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this happen. It is truly a dream come true,” Wainwright said.