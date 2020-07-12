'Long awaited, more than deserved' | Adam Wainwright wins Roberto Clemente Award

“On behalf of the entire Cardinals organization, I would like to congratulate Adam on his deserving selection as the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award honoree,” stated Cardinals Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt, Jr. “In addition to his many accomplishments on the field, Adam has been a tireless contributor in the community and around the globe, giving back to those in need. There can be no better tribute to Roberto’s lasting legacy than the difference-making humanitarian efforts demonstrated by Adam and past Clemente Award winners.”

“This is the crown jewel of any award I have ever received! But, to me, it's more than just an award. What Mr. Clemente stood for, and the way he lived his life on and off the field, goes beyond what any award could fully embody. Even being mentioned in the same sentence with him is an incredible honor. I feel very blessed and honored to receive the Clemente Award, and I will continue to try and live up to his standards as long as I live. And, the reason we feel led to help people is not for trophies or accolades of any kind.... but I have to admit... this trophy is pretty awesome! Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this happen. It is truly a dream come true,” Wainwright said.