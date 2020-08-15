Cardinals add 5 to roster, 2 to coaching staff

Top prospect Dylan Carlson and long-time coach Jose Oquendo were among the recent additions

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they have added five players to their roster as well as two additional coaches to their coaching staff on Saturday.

The Cardinals will add outfielder Dylan Carlson, first baseman John Nogowski and pitchers Rob Kaminsky and Ricardo Sanchez to the roster.

The roster additions were made for this weekend’s series against the Chicago White Sox.

In addition to the five players added to the roster, two coaches were added to the Cardinals coaching staff – José Oquendo and Roberto Espinoza. Oquendo, a long time Cardinals coach, will be back in in his familiar role of third base coach, a position he held from 199-2015 as well as 2018.

Espinoza served as manager of the 2019 Appalachian League Champion Johnson City Cardinals and has previous Major League experience on the 2014 St. Louis Cardinals as the bullpen assistant and media translator for Spanish-speaking players.