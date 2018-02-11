ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced several roster moves on Friday to leave the team’s roster at 38 players.

The Cardinals added re-signed free-agent pitcher Adam Wainwright to the 40-man roster in addition to four players who were reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. Those players include outfielder Dexter Fowler, and pitchers Luke Gregerson, Alex Reyes and Michael Wacha.

Catcher Francisco Peña was outrighted off the team’s 40-man Major League roster and has elected free-agency and pitcher Matt Bowman was claimed today off outright waivers by the Cincinnati Reds.

Pitchers Bud Norris and Tyson Ross and first baseman Matt Adams elected free agency earlier this week. On Thursday, the San Diego Padres claimed infielder Greg Garcia off outright waivers.

