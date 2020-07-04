ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are offering selected activities from their Cardinals Academic Program (CAP) for kids who are being homeschooled during the coronavirus pandemic.

The CAP program describes itself as a "field trip-based educational experience for students in the third through eighth grades that combines elements of the game of baseball with school curriculum."

Field trips aren't currently an option, so the program has released modified activities that can be done at home.

The worksheets can all be downloaded for free on the St. Louis Cardinals' website.

Once the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum reopens, children who bring a completed worksheet can get in for free. Parents would still need to pay for their own tickets.

“This is a great opportunity for the Cardinals to offer something a little different,” said Brian Finch, the Cardinals' manager of tours and museum operations, in a press release. “It also provides a light at the end of the tunnel with the incentive to complete an activity for an opportunity to visit our museum once we reopen.”

Since the program was started in 2006, the Cardinals said more than 125,000 students have participated.

More local stories:

AP sources: MLB, union discuss playing all games in Arizona

Senators urge student loan companies to provide relief to private loan borrowers

'It was really emotional' | Kirkwood High School coach takes track practice online

Woman returns home after spending days on a ventilator due to COVID-19 diagnosis