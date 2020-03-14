ST. LOUIS — The sports world was turned on its head on Wednesday and Thursday, as seemingly every league and entity decided to postpone or cancel their games in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

But it's not just the games that will be impacted in St. Louis. There are quite a few other events hosted by the Cardinals and Blues that won't continue as planned.

Blues

Postponed until further notice

Little Blues Practices (3/14 & 15)

First Responder Night including Police vs Fire Game (3/15)

Wells Fargo First Game Program (3/15 & 3/29)

Little Blues Graduation (3/21)

Fan Appreciation Week Events (3/29 – 4/2)

Blues Girls Hockey League Learn to Play – (3/28)

This Bar Bleeds Blue Back Yard BBQ Event (4/4)

All Street Blues Ball Hockey, Blues Bookworms, & Future Goals school visits (various dates through 3/27)

All corporate partner private practices (various dates through 4/2)

Postponed until 2020-2021 season

Blues Alumni Fantasy Camp (moved to September 2020)

Hockey Is For Everyone Celebration (TBD)

Event Series: Captains Corner (TBD)

Canceled

All scheduled Louie, Blue Crew, Street Team appearances in crowds larger than 100 people (various dates through 3/27)

MVP/HOF Season Ticket Holder On Ice Photo (3/29)

Cardinals

Postponed until further notice

Busch Stadium Tours

Cardinals 5k

CAP Education Programs at Busch Stadium

The Cardinals have told fans to retain all tickets they've bought so far, as no games have been canceled.

Latest coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus in St. Louis County

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: TSA will let travelers bring larger hand sanitizer bottles in carry-ons

RELATED: List of events canceled, postponed due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: VERIFY: No confirmed sources for viral coronavirus quarantine voicemail

RELATED: Cardinals prepare for baseball’s unknown only way they can – by waiting

RELATED: List of things canceled in St. Louis area due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's coronavirus claims