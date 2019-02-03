JUPITER, Fla. — It was a good day to be a Cardinals’ catcher on Saturday.

In a squad game in the morning, Yadier Molina and Matt Wieters both hit home runs, and then in the game against the Marlins, Francisco Pena and Jeremy Martinez took over.

Pena, in a competition with Wieters to be Molina’s backup, went 2-of-3 with an RBI and also threw out a runner trying to steal second. His replacement in the game, Martinez, came through with a two-run double in the eighth inning that drove in the tying and go-ahead runs.

Martinez appears likely to be the primary catcher at Springfield this season.

Here is how the game broke down:

High: Michael Wacha did not allow a hit in his three scoreless innings, walking one and striking out four, in his second start of the spring.

Low: Yairo Munoz had to come out of the game after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist by former Cardinal prospect Zac Gallen. He left the stadium to get X-rays, which the club said came back negative.

At the plate: Dexter Fowler had his first hit of the spring and Paul Goldschmidt reached base three times on a single and two walks … Outfield prospect Randy Arozarena continued his strong spring with two hits, including a triple, and two runs scored as he raised his average to .417 … The Cardinals were just 2-of-11 with runners in scoring position … After striking out just twice in his first 12 at-bats of the spring, Drew Robinson fanned three times and was 0-of-4 in the game, which he started at shortstop. In his first six games, Robinson has started at center field, second base, DH and shortstop and also has played third.

On the mound: Wacha was more pleased with his secondary pitches, saying he still needs to work on his fastball command. “Everything works off that pitch,” he said … Chasen Shreve worked a perfect inning while Dominic Leone was able to pitch around two hits and a walk and keep the Marlins from scoring … Two of the Marlins runs came against Tommy Layne, who gave up two hits and walked two … Prospect Jake Woodford worked the final two innings, allowing one unearned run.

Off the field: Kolten Wong also got several at-bats in the squad game, saying he wanted the extra work … Alex Reyes is expected to make his first appearance in a spring game on Tuesday in Clearwater against the Phillies, coming in as a reliever behind Jack Flaherty.

Up next: The Cardinals will host the Mets on Sunday, with Daniel Ponce de Leon, a longshot candidate to make the starting rotation, getting his first start of the spring.

