The Cardinals announced on Thursday they have acquired left-handed pitcher Ricardo Sánchez from the Seattle Mariners on a waiver claim.

To account for the addition of Sánchez, the Cardinals designated infielder Ramon Urias for assignment.

Sánchez, 22, started 27 games for the Arkansas Travelers of the double-A Texas League in 2019 going 8-12 with a 4.44 ERA. He was also selected to the Texas League All-Star game.

Sánchez is a native of Venezuela, and was originally signed by the Angels as an international free agent in 2013. He was also in the Atlanta Braves organization before being traded to Seattle in 2018.

Pitchers and catchers report to Jupiter next week for spring training, and the first full-squad workouts are scheduled for Feb. 17.

More Cardinals news

RELATED: Cardinals unveil 2020 Hall of Fame ballot

RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: Cards spring training questions, Canton justice for Bruce, the XFL is here and college hoops stretch run

RELATED: Cardinals single-game tickets go on sale Friday

RELATED: Cardinals player buys South Florida home from PGA golfer

RELATED: 'I never thought I'd be where I am today' | John Mozeliak takes us through his journey to Major League success

RELATED: Cardinals unveil TV, radio schedule for spring training games

RELATED: Cardinals invite 32 non-roster players to spring training, including top prospects and former first-rounder Rob Kaminsky

RELATED: Is Yasiel Puig the proven bat that the Cardinals need?