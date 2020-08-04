ST. LOUIS — Cute alert!

Cardinals’ Dexter Fowler was doing an interview with Jay Harris from ESPN when his daughters adorably stole the show.

Fowler is at home in Las Vegas with his wife and two daughters amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the MLB season has been suspended.

Fowler talked about how he’s growing his dad resume while he’s at home with his family. He also said he’s exploring cooking, some magic tricks and anything he can do while at home. He said breakfast is his favorite to cook. “I made some French toast the other day and the kids killed it!” he said. “My dad resume is growing by the day.”

And that's when his two daughters adorably came into the video interview.

ESPN's Harris shared on Twitter that Fowlers' girls crashing the interview was the best part of his day.

He said he misses baseball, but the main thing is that everyone is healthy. Fowler said he’s been staying in baseball mode by training at his house and using his home gym. He's also been playing virtual golf with his neighbors by FaceTiming with them and playing match play.

Harris asked how much the team has been staying in contact. Fowler said the whole team has a group text to communicate while everyone is at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the full interview with ESPN below

