Padres eliminate Cardinals from playoffs with 4-0 win in Game 3 of Wild Card series

Flaherty started strong but the Cardinals' bats went silent in Game 3 as their season ended in San Diego
Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, left, gets ready to throw to first for the out on San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, during the third inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball series Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — The Cardinals were unable to close out Game 3 of the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

A double by Padres’ Eric Hosmer brought home Game 2 hero Fernando Tatis Jr. to score to put the Padres up 1-0 in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty got the start, pitching 6 innings and giving up 6 hits and just one earned run, before bringing Alex Reyes out of the bullpen in the bottom of the 7th.

Reyes gave up 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning thanks in part to errors from Kolten Wong and Tommy Edman to put the Padres up 3-0.

A home run by Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth in the bottom of the 8th was the icing on the cake to make it 4-0.

Former Cardinal Trevor Rosenthal came on to close it out in the ninth and send the Padres to the NLDS to face the Dodgers.

This is the first postseason series the Padres have ever won against St. Louis, after dropping the previous three October meetings.

